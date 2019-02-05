Passion percussion Padma Shri

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On January 25, when drummer Sivamani was climbing up a stage to perform, in Ahmedabad, he received a call from his wife Runa and son Kumaran.They told him that he had won the Padma Shri award. “I immediately called my mother, because whatever I have achieved in my life is because of her. I told her, ‘Amma, they announced the Padma Shri awardees’. But she was so busy watching her evening serials, she said she would call me back,” says Sivamani, laughing.The drummer subsequently called SP Balasubrahmanyam, his self-professed godfather, who gave him his blessings. His phone then pinged, and a message from music maestro AR Rahman read, ‘Wow!’. This was followed with a call to music composer Ilaiyarajaa. Three musicians, who Sivamani considers to be his gurus and the guiding forces behind his career.

Dedication to drums

“I dedicate this award to my country, and to my mother. This is the first time this award has been given to a percussionist and drummer,” he says. His mother, upon calling him after watching her serials and his show, was stunned by the news. “I want to thank my mother for this life, which I have been able to fulfil as a musician. When I receive my award, I want my mother to come with me and accept the award on my behalf,” he shares.The Kalaimamani awardee began his career in his mother’s womb, by listening to her heartbeat. At the age of seven, Sivamani began learning the violin, harmonium and later moved on to percussion instruments under the tutelage of his father, the late SM Anandan. He first began playing by using the vessels in his kitchen. “I know my father is looking down and blessing me at this monumental moment in my career. I also dedicate this award to other drummers — keep practising and don’t give up,” says the ghatam player.

Driving forces

Sound, for Sivamani, is a calming force in his life. It helps him remain unfazed by what life throws at him. His career has seen many ups and downs, and his beats have helped him through.In his career that has spanned over five decades, Sivamani has a few moments close to his heart. The first is his meeting with Nelson Mandela in 1997 when performing at Robben Island, South Africa, the place where the civil rights leader was jailed for 18 years. “I had asked his staff if I could meet Mandela, but they said no, due to security reasons. When he came to the island, he walked straight towards me and shook hands with me. It was an amazing experience,” recalls the Kanjira player, who has performed in several concerts with tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Other memories include performing with the former president of India, late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in 2002, during the Indradhanush programme, and his performance with his idol Billy Cobham in Rang Bhavan, Mumbai,in 1990.

However, in the 80s, when electronic music saw an increase in popularity over live music, Sivamani and many other percussionists faced the real prospect of unemployment. “Engineers would bring us into the studio and record the sounds, and then steal our music without our knowledge. It was a very difficult situation, but I kept practising. That was when AR Rahman began composing for films, and recorded live sounds, and asked me to play for him. After that, live music was revived,” he says.

The drummer practices for six hours every day and credits this impressive work ethic to his success, besides blessings from the Almighty. “I would like to thank my neighbours at Basin Bridge for listening and enjoying my practice sessions all these years,” he said.

Moving forward, the Padma Shri awardee hopes to open a gurukulam in Pollachi, Coimbatore, for street children to learn percussion instruments, and open a museum displaying his instruments, including his first snare drum and stool, that he has preserved all these years.

The 59-year-old has one message for all budding musicians: “The secret of being a good musician is not to talk too much. Our job is like meditation.”