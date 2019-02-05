Home Cities Chennai

Real estate exhibition Fairpro 2019 set to attract over 25000 visitors

The expo is the annual flagship property and real-estate exhibition of Chennai Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 75 developers displaying nearly 300 plus residential projects with the prices ranging from 20 lakhs to multi crores will be taking part in a three-day property and real estate exhibition 'Fairpro 2019' from February 15 to 17 at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.

The expo is the annual flagship property and real-estate exhibition of Chennai Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI).

All projects that are part of the Fairpro 2019 are approved and registered with Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The expo will cater to buyers from different segments with lucrative pricing and offerings across different house segments.

WS Habib, President, CREDAI Chennai said that the 12th edition of Fairpro’19, is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors for three days. 

Suman Voora, Convener, Fairpro 2019 said, “Fairpro is aimed to connect home buyers with real estate developers and bring them close to buying their dream homes all under one roof. It will present a great opportunity for real estate developers to display a wide range of options for the buyers. We expect that both the developers and homebuyers will immensely benefit from this edition of FAIRPRO.”

The banks that are participating in Fairpro 2019 include State Bank of India, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and KarurVysya Bank respectively.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real estate exhibition Fairpro 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp