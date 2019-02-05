Real estate exhibition Fairpro 2019 set to attract over 25000 visitors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 75 developers displaying nearly 300 plus residential projects with the prices ranging from 20 lakhs to multi crores will be taking part in a three-day property and real estate exhibition 'Fairpro 2019' from February 15 to 17 at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.

The expo is the annual flagship property and real-estate exhibition of Chennai Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI).

All projects that are part of the Fairpro 2019 are approved and registered with Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority. The expo will cater to buyers from different segments with lucrative pricing and offerings across different house segments.

WS Habib, President, CREDAI Chennai said that the 12th edition of Fairpro’19, is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors for three days.

Suman Voora, Convener, Fairpro 2019 said, “Fairpro is aimed to connect home buyers with real estate developers and bring them close to buying their dream homes all under one roof. It will present a great opportunity for real estate developers to display a wide range of options for the buyers. We expect that both the developers and homebuyers will immensely benefit from this edition of FAIRPRO.”

The banks that are participating in Fairpro 2019 include State Bank of India, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and KarurVysya Bank respectively.