Series of burglaries hit same locality in Chennai's Anna Nagar: 100 sovereigns gold, lakhs in cash stolen

CHENNAI: In a single block of Anna Nagar, one of the most prominent residential localities in Chennai, miscreants allegedly decamped with valuables worth several lakhs from three premises. The unidentified miscreants even made off with the CCTV cameras and DVR set from one of the premises.

The incident came to light on Monday, according to police, when the house of Satyanarayanan, a resident of First Avenue, L Block, Anna Nagar was found having been broken into. Satyanarayanan, who owns a car showroom at Perambur, had left to his native place in Andhra Pradesh four days ago with his family.

"On Monday morning, when the domestic worker went to the house she found the locks to its main door had been broken. She immediately informed the neighbours and the house owner," said a police officer.

The family reached the city on Tuesday morning and found 100 sovereigns of gold and Rs 60 lakh in cash had been stolen from the house.

Similarly, Murali Krishnan, a resident of 26th Street in the same block, on Monday, found his textile shop, located below his house, had been broken into and Rs 6 lakh in cash had been stolen, police said.

Four streets away, Rs 50,000 in cash, five CCTV cameras and the DVR set had reportedly been stolen from a water purifier office situated on 21st street.

Police suspect the same gang is involved in all three incidents and are scanning CCTV footage of the locality to trace the culprits. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

