Chennai woman may lose sight in one eye as mischievous youth threw cracker on her

She has undergone surgery, still condition of her eye has not improved.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:31 AM

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

Firecrackers on Diwali Night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai woman is on the verge of losing sight in one of her eyes as the lit crackers that some mischievous youth threw in the air during the Deepavali celebrations fell on her.

Police said the victim, H Kalaivani was walking on Sunday evening to a shop nearby her house at Annai Sathya Nagar, Arumbakkam when a few youngsters were bursting crackers. "They were throwing the crackers in the air after lighting them. As she was crossing the narrow street, one of the crackers fell on her and she suffered severe injury on her left eye," said a police officer.

Realising the misadventure, the youngsters had absconded the spot. The neighbours rushed Kalaivani to a nearby private hospital. Even by Wednesday, the condition of her left eye did not improve and doctors have told family she may suffer long term eye sight issues. She has undergone a surgery too.

On Wednesday, Kalaivani's husband Harikiran filed a complaint with the Choolaimedu police. Police said though the youngsters might not have done the act intentionally, they have booked a case and trying the trace the youngsters. The CCTV footages from the locality are also being scanned.

Kalaivani works in a private firm and her husband is a mini-truck driver. "We are scanning cctv footage to trace the suspects. As of now the doctors have said, the eye condition of the victim is critical," said the police officer.

