Denied sex by wife, drunk Chennai man beats two-month-old daughter to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man allegedly beat his two-and-a-half-month-old daughter to death during a fight with his wife at their house in KK Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said, the accused M Ellappan, a conservancy worker lived with his wife Durga, 25 at Dr Ambedkar Colony in KK Nagar. "On Wednesday night, Ellappan, had come home drunk and picked up a fight with his wife," said a police officer.

At around 4 am, he began physically abusing his wife who was holding their daughter Rajamatha. "He was in an inebriated condition and allegedly hit the child with force that she fell from Durga's hand and sustained severe head injuries," said the officer. The infant began bleeding from her nose and became unconscious.

Durga, rushed the child to the government hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Police believe Ellappan got angry with Durga, as she denied sex citing the baby was just born which led to the fight between the couple. "Angered by this, Ellappan abused Durga and the child," added the officer.

The MGR Nagar police registered a case and Ellappan has been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.