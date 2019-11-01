Home Cities Chennai

Flooded mud road claims life of 48-year-old

The road at Tiruneermalai was cut by officials to allow water to flow through  

Published: 01st November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Representational image.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A flooded mud road, an interim arrangement for completion of bridge work over Adyar river at Tiruneermalai, claimed the life of a 48-year-old man who was on his way to work in Tirumudivakkam’s Industrial Estate. 

TCM Samandhamoorthy, who worked as a watchman and walked three km every day through the diversion road, was washed away on Wednesday when the road was flooded after it was cut by highway authorities to allow water to flow through, in the aftermath of the recent rains. His body was recovered on Thursday afternoon. 

“People who have vehicles can take the 12-13 km diversion, but people like us have to walk through this route only,” said S Murugan, his 30-year-old son who also works at an industry in Thirumudivakkam. 
Samandhamoorthy is survived by wife, who works as a panchayat sanitary worker, three sons and two daughters. “He earned only around `5000 a month from his job which was not worth risking his life for. Still, he never missed a day’s work,” said Murugan.

As Express reported earlier, residents of Tiruneermalai have expressed concern time and again over the issue. The road was also flooded in early September during the showers though not as severe as now.
“The mud road was laid because of the delay in the completion of the bridge. We have constantly asked officials to speed up work and complete the bridge,” said Pugalvendhan V, an activist.

The bridge being constructed at an estimated cost of `2.48 crores was to be completed at the end of May, according to the response to an RTI plea filed by Pugalvendhan. However, work began only at the end of March and is still going on. 

When contacted, a senior police official confirmed that Samandhamoorthy had drowned and said that the body was found after local washerfolk alerted them. A case has been registered by the Shankar Nagar police under CrPC section 174 (unnatural death).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp