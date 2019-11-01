Home Cities Chennai

Indigo aircraft makes emergency landing at Chennai airport after false fire alarm

Within 15 minutes of takeoff,  a fire alarm at the Indigo aircraft went off forcing the pilots to relay emergency code 7700 to Air Traffic control.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo

File Image of an Indigo Aircraft for representational purposes. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Indigo A-320 neo aircraft flying from Chennai to Kuwait declared emergency in the early hours of Friday and landed back at the Chennai airport soon after the departure due to a fire alarm, which later turned out to be false.

The A320neo plane had taken off around 1.20 am with 154 passengers and five crew members. Immediately, within 15 minutes a fire alarm at the aircraft went off forcing the pilots to relay emergency code 7700 to Air Traffic control.

Chennai Airport Director S Sreekumar said that immediately after the message, fire engines and firemen were pressed into service. the passengers were deboarded and aircraft was checked.

Airport sources said the fire alarm was found to be false because of faulty smoke detectors in the cargo compartment. However, a clearer picture will emerge only after Director General of Civil Aviation
enquiry into the incident.

An Indigo statement said that after take-off from chennai, the pilot observed momentary message of the smoke detector in the air cargo compartment. "As a precaution, the pilot returned to Chennai. The
aircraft will be back in operations shortly. Alternate arrangements for all passengers were made," said Indigo in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo IndiGo flight false alarm Emergency Landing
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp