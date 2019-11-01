Home Cities Chennai

Show Aadhaar to enter your home, plight of residents near OTA

Since a security outpost was put up one km away in 2016, residents say their lives turned for the worse. Gas delivery boys, postmen and emergency vehicles are barred entry.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as validity of Aadhaar is being debated across the country, 15 families of ex-servicemen living in St Thomas Mount OTA in Chennai cannot enter their homes without the document, making even day-to-day activities a difficult task for these families.
Since a security outpost was put up one km away in 2016, residents say their lives turned for the worse. Gas delivery boys, postmen and emergency vehicles are barred entry.

People living on the land claim that they are not trying to encroach defence property. “Our ancestors who worked in the arm bought four grounds in 1911 and we also have a patta for it. Over the years, this has been passed on to children and grandchildren,” they said.
Every time we go home after work, we are asked to produce Aadhaar cards. We are forced take electricity meter readings and fetch gas cylinders from the main road. The postman is not allowed inside and letters are delivered to an alternate address, they claimed.

When Express visited the spot, a live electricity cable was in a puddle. Residents said after heavy rain on Tuesday night, the cable broke at Battery Lane. Despite repeated complaints, Tangedco workers hesitated to rectify the issue as they are barred entry.  
“We have already submitted photographs of family members and a photocopy of our Aadhaar, among other documents. Yet, we cannot pass the gate,” said Dinesh Kumar, who shifted to Kalaignar Nagar due to lack of amenities.

Uma G, who is in her early 80s, said she had to walk till the main road at night when she had a bout of wheezing two months ago, as ambulances or other civilian vehicles are not allowed inside. “I had to walk up to Tulasingapuram Main Road to catch an auto to reach the hospital,” she said.
Though repeated complaints to the OTA commandant, residetns have received no response or relief so far. “Many who live here work in OTA. But they don’t want to provide us with any basic amenities,” said R Senthilkumari.

An official told Express that OTA was not aware of any problems faced by these residents and said they will look into the issue. Though many attempts were made to contact the commandant of OTA, he could not be reached for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp