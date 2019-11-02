Crowne Plaza makes merry

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A mixture of sweet smells wafted through the air as we turned into the corridor at the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. A large tray with chopped dried fruits sat in the middle of the hall with ‘Merry Christmas’ written in green tutti-frutti. The pianist played Christmas tunes on a grand piano set in the corner of the room. The adults swirled wine glasses with sangria while children played and pinned curiously at the dry fruits. This was the scene at the hotel’s annual Christmas cake-mixing ceremony.

“Every year, we prepare the dry fruits for our Christmas cake 45 days in advance. The ceremony has been a tradition at the Crowne Plaza,” says Karthi VK, F&B manager at the Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. He announced the commencement of the ceremony just after guests were given chef hats and rubber gloves.

On cue, guests were given large vials full of aged dark rum, brandy and wine, which they poured onto the dried fruits and then began mixing. A cackle of laughter filled the air as men, women and children alike mixed the festive alcohol into the dried fruits. Over a hundred sheathed hands ran their fingers through the fruit, ensuring every bit was coated in the alcohol. Once the adults had their fun, it was time for the kids to contribute as well. Little podgy fingers combed the dry fruits in the tray. Some children even rubbed the mixture with their palms, whole others patted it down flat.

The excitement was in the air, the festive season had already begun and everyone was looking forward to taking a bite of it. “We send batches of this cake to all the guests present here so that they can enjoy their efforts,” shared Karthi VK. “Over the years, cake-mixing is a tradition that everyone looks forward to. This year the celebrations at Crown Plaza have surely created some everlasting memories,” said Nalin Mandiratta, area general manager south India, IHG and general manager, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.