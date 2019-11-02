Framing furry friends

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight-year-old Cappuccino is happily relaxing on the beach, his eyes calm and tail wagging in the air. The waves gently wash his furry coat. This makes for a beautiful picture. However, the process behind capturing this portrait was an uphill task. Ask pet photographer Selva Kumaran, and he has many stories to tell.

Happy ‘tails’

Selva accidently stumbled into this profession. While looking for a job after receiving an engineering degree in 2014, he landed a job as a kennel manager at Hotel for Dogs in Akkarai. Over the course of three years, he had to update 30 clients daily on the condition of the dogs by sharing images on WhatsApp. The clients felt that he had a knack for clicking pictures and one of them gifted him a DSLR. Thus, he began the journey in 2017.

“Eventually, I started clicking pictures for dog shows hosted by Madras Canine Club. Now, I take family portraits of pet parents. I’ve also worked with a dog for a film Anbulla Ghilli that’s to release soon. I’m slowly expanding my horizons,” said Selva, a resident of Guindy. A scroll down his Instagram page Fairytail portraits will make you gush at the cute canine companions.

Canine captures

The photographer lost his indie Doberman, Viki, a few years back. The only memory he had was a blurry image taken on his phone camera, which he would look at when reminded of his loyal companion. “Pets have a lifespan of only 10-15 years. The best we can do is capture memories when they’re alive to cherish later in life. I had clicked pictures of an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever who passed away a month later. The family framed a collage of his pictures and were grateful that they had the photoshoot before his death. Pets have that impact on you, even if you’ve met them once,” said Selva, who feels that pet photography is still an evolving field in the city as there are not many takers for it. He looks up to photographers from abroad for skills and techniques.

Selva has two indie dogs — Turuturu and Jacky. “The way we bring up our pets is different from how it is done in western countries. We have to keep this in mind while taking pictures. The weather here is not conducive to many pets, so one has to be careful about that. Prior experience of working with pets adds value,” he said.

‘Paw’fect moments

Selva prefers conducting shoots in early hours because that’s when the pets are active. An isolated beach would be his ideal choice of location. He visits the dog a day in advance to break the ice as a shoot can take a few hours to even a day.

“One needs patience and perseverance to photograph pets. You can’t click pictures without loving and knowing them. I’m also comfortable with cats. We have to get the facial expressions, energy level and body language right. Each species is different and special. Older dogs are easy to work with. I make it a point to get them off the leash and in their natural state for a better picture,” said Selva, who wants to observe the wolves in Alaska for a photoshoot. His dream is to work in the wild with all kinds of animals and birds.

Cost: `5,000 for 25-30 images. For details, call: 9962748338 or visit Instagram page: Fairytail portraits