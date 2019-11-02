No caregiver: 88-yr-old dad kills disabled son

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Worried that there is nobody left behind to take care of him, an 88-year-old man killed his son and attempted suicide. Police say the octogenarian, Viswanathan, is a retired central government employee. He had been living with his son Venkatraman (44) in an apartment on Cenotaph first street for the past 15 years.

On Friday, the Teynampet police received a call about the foul smell emanating from a house in the apartment. When they broke in, they found Venkataraman’s decomposed body beside his unconscious father. Viswanathan is now in critical condition, at a private city hospital.

“Venkataraman had multiple disabilities. Worried about his son’s future, Viswanathan gave him an overdose of sleeping tablets. He also consumed the same,” said the police. “The father was last seen by neighbours 2 days ago.”