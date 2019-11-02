Videogames take this shoutcaster across Asia

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kiran Noojibail started gaming at the age of seven, with classics like The Mario Brothers on the Nintendo console his uncle had bought him. A year later, he switched to PC gaming. “When I was eight years old, my grandfather, an advocate, had bought a computer for his office,” says Kiran. The school was a hop, skip and jump away from his grandparents’ house and Kiran used to go there right after school every day.

His first games on the PC included demo versions of Hocus-pocus. “Back then, we couldn’t purchase games online. We had to send a cheque or money order to the US and they would mail the floppy back. It was a tedious process and so we played the demo versions over and over again,” he shares.

As his grandfather’s office expanded, so did the number of upgraded PCs. In 1998 the Pokémon Game Boy was doing the rounds. “I had downloaded it in my PC and loved the gameplay. When my grandparents got me the Pokémon Game Boy Advance from Australia, I was glued to it all day,” he laughs.

College, for Kiran was the era of Counter-Strike condition zero. “We had a cyber cafe called Login Cafe near our college in Bengaluru. It had eight PCs of which one didn’t function. We used to split ourselves into teams of four and three and compete on LAN,” recalls Bengaluru-based Kiran.

“By 2006, the international gaming community had abscess versions of the game and would compete with systems our Indian computers were still not compatible with,” he shares.

After graduating from college in 2010, Kiran worked with Infosys for a while and later quit his cushy job. He wanted to pursue his passion for gaming and decided to become a shoutcaster for tournaments across Asia.

“I was part of multiple teams like The Undying Noobs, and managed to reach the finals in Imba Gamers Bengaluru Championship,” he adds. In 2015, he gave his first audition as a shoutcaster for Season 3 of the Rage Quit Cup. “After that, it was just gig after gig. I’ve been a shoutcaster for tournaments by Jump Frog studios, LXG, Art Of War, PubG, Logitech, VGF, Mangima and many more,” Kiran lists. “Now, I make it a point to put in at least an hour of gaming every day in between my assignments,” he says.

Sports gaming

The year 2004 was a turning point for the gamer. He began his journey into the world of sports gaming. FIFA and Tiger Woods were his go-to games.