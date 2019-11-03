Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman, who lost her leg in accident during police checking, kills self

'She was complaining about the severe pain in the leg and often took leave from work in the past 45 days'

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who lost function in a leg after a police personnel jumped in front of her two-wheeler, causing her to lose balance and fall down, killed herself on Friday night.

On September 20, Priya (23) a resident of Sholavaram was on her way to her mother’s house. At around 7pm, a team of police personnel was conducting vehicle check-up at Gandhi Nagar on the Tiruvallur national highway. A home guard Muniyakumar, attached to the Sholavaram police station saw Priya not wearing a helmet. As she approached the checkpoint, he jumped in front of the two-wheeler in an attempt to stop her. In the impact, Priya lost balance and fell on the road when a tanker lorry ran over her legs.

Angered by the incident, the villagers gathered around the checkpost and burnt the motorbike belonging to Muniyakumar and damaged the tanker lorry. A day after this eight people were arrested for damaging
public property and rioting.

“Priya was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai and was discharged a week after the incident. She was complaining about the severe pain in the leg and often took leave from work in the past 45 days. On Friday night, when her husband was not present in the house, Priya hanged herself,” said the police officer.

The Sholavaram police registered a case and sent the body for post mortem to the Ponneri Government hospital. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

