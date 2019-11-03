Home Cities Chennai

Four Gandhians honoured for social work

The award was instituted by Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN) and supported by Fortis Malar Hospitals to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the hospital.

Published: 03rd November 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

The awards were presented on Friday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To be a true Gandhian and to follow his footsteps in today’s world requires immense determination, discipline and dedication. To spread Gandhian values of truth, honesty, ethics and compassion, four eminent personalities from different walks of life from Tamil Nadu were honoured with ‘The Most Admired Gandhian of Tamil Nadu Award’ on Friday. The award was instituted by Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN) and supported by Fortis Malar Hospitals to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the hospital.

The award was conferred on MS Swaminathan, eminent scientist renowned for the Green Revolution; Dr V Shantha, chairperson of Cancer Institute of Adyar; TS Krishnamurthy, former chief election commissioner of India; and Dr SS Badrinath, founder of Sankara Nethralaya Academy. The awards were presented by C Nageswaran, director of Fortis Malar Hospitals, V Chandrasekhar, president of Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar and Dr Pradeep Nayar, senior consultant, cardiology, Fortis Malar Hospitals. 

Addressing the audience after receiving his award, TS Krishnamurthi recalled an incident. “A photographer clicked a picture of mine at a studio in King’s Circle in Mumbai. He asked me if I was related to MK Gandhi. Apparently, my long ears reminded him of the great leader. I’ve held some important roles in the government and faced crucial situations. Sticking to Gandhian principles has only worked in my favour and supported me through some invisible power. We have a long way to go in carrying forward his messages,” he said. 

The awardees’ selfless service and excellence in the field of expertise spoke of their merit.  “I still don’t know if I deserve the award. Do people expect more from me? Have I done enough? Every day, we need to do more. I value and stand for service to humanity and respect for human life,” said Dr Shantha, while addressing the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp