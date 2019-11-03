Home Cities Chennai

TNSTC conductor killed and 13 others injured in road mishap

The bus was plying from Nellore was headed to Koyambedu carrying 12 passengers

TNSTC

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A TNSTC conductor died and 13 other people including the driver sustained injuries after the bus they were traveling in rammed into a container lorry from behind near Padi during the wee hours of Saturday.

The accident happened at around 2.45am when the bus plying from Nellore was headed to Koyambedu carrying 12 passengers.

"As the bus reached 200ft road at Dadankuppam near Padi flyover and was on its way to Koyambedu mofussil bus terminal, the driver Govindasamay, 53 of Alamathi lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a container lorry from behind," said a police personnel.

The witnesses immediately informed the police who rushed to the spot and rushed all the fourteen people including the driver and conductor to the hospital.

However, bus conductor Veeramuthu, 42 of Redhills suffered grievous injuries on his head and chest and died on the way to the hospital, while Govindasamy has been critically injured and admitted at Kilpauk
Medical College Hospital with injuries on his leg.

The 12 passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries and are undergoing at the government hospital. The injured have been identified as Jagannathan (31) of Choolaimedu, Varghese (33) of Nellore, Chandrasekar (30) of Nellore, Venkatesalu (48) of Nellore, Krishnammal (54) of Nellore, Johny (25) of Nellore, Aruldoss (57) of Redhills, Lingayya (60) of Redhills, Suresh (30) of Gummidipoondi, Srinivasan (57) of Gummidipoondi and Devi (48).

The Tirumangalam traffic investigation have registered a complaint and further investigations are on.

