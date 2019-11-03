Two die in road accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 52-year-old manager of a bike company was run over by an MTC bus and an 18-year-old air conditioner mechanic died after he lost control of his two-wheeler in the city on Friday.Romeo Christy (52) of Ganesapuram at Teynampet was working as a manager in a bike company at Sholinganallur. On Friday, Christy was riding a motorcycle. At Thorapakkam on Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway, an MTC bus knocked down the two-wheeler and sped away, a police officer said.

Christy died at a private hospital at Pallikaranai. The air conditioner mechanic, Murugesan from Kodambakkam was returning home on Friday. When he was on the flyover on Peters road at Royapettah, he lost control of bike, hit the median and fell on the road. He sustained head injury and was rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.