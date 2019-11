Weekly trains to be delayed in Chennai - Jolarpettai section on Nov 10

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern railway changed the pattern of train operation in Chennai - Jolarpettai section on November 10 to facilitate engineering works between Chitteri - Mahendravadi near Arakkonam.

According to a statement, Jolarpettai – Arakkonam passenger train leaving Jolarpettai at 1.30 pm will run upto Katpadi.

The Yesvantpur – Howrah Junction Duronto Express leaving Yesvantpur at 11 am, on November 10 is to be delayed at Sholinghur station for about 130 minutes.

The Banaswadi – Patna Junction Humsafar Express leaving Banaswadi at 1.15 pm on November 10 is to be stopped at Katpadi for about 20 minutes.

Vellore Cantonment – Arakkonam passenger train leaving Vellore at 5.10 pm on November 10 is to be delayed at Katpadi for about 40 minutes.

The KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express leaving Bengaluru at 9 am on November 10 is to be stopped at Mahendravadi for about 30 minutes.

The KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Central AC Double Decker Express leaving KSR Bengaluru at 2.30 pm November 10 is to be stopped at Thalangai for about 15 minutes, added the statement.