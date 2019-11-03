Woman jumps off hospital building, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of a hospital at Vadapalani on Friday allegedly because her second child was born underweight. Police identified her as S Vijayalakshmi from Arakkonam in Vellore district. Police said she had been admitted at a private hospital on October 25 for delivery. Her baby weighed less than the normal weight.

The baby girl was kept in incubator since she suffered breathing problems. “For the past one week, doctors kept the baby under examination. Two years ago, Vijayalakshmi gave birth to a baby boy who also suffered the same problem and later died in a week,” said police. Her husband Sathish Kumar and relatives consoled her, but in vain.

After the incident, relatives, on doctor’s advice, admitted her to a private hospital at Tondiarpet. She died Saturday morning. Vadapalani police have registered a case. In another incident, Rasitha, 22, from Oragadam in Kancheepuram district killed herself on Friday a day after her husband died in a road accident. Police said it was a love marriage between Balaji and Rasitha.

On Thursday, a tanker lorry ran over Balaji who was on a two-wheeler. He died on the spot. On Friday, Rasitha went to sleep and since there was no response from her for a long time, her father-in-law opened the room only to see her hanging from ceiling. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).