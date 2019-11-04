Two Chennai college students die as bike rams parked truck

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two college students were killed and another injured after the bike they were riding rammed a parked mini-truck in Padi during the wee hours on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased, Prasanth (20) and Vijay (18) and injured Sathish Kumar (18), were students of BA History in Pachaiyappa’s College and residents of Villivakkam.

“The three were returning after attending a friend’s wedding near Thandalam. Prasanth was driving and none of them had worn a helmet. Prasanth lost control and rammed the mini-truck carrying water cans from Red Hills to Valluvar Kottam. The truck was stranded on the Padi flyover due to a tyre puncture. In the impact, the truck moved a little and luckily, Kumar, the driver, who was changing the tyre was not injured as he was a few metres away,” said the police.

Prasanth died on the spot while Vijay died on the way to the hospital. Sathish Kumar is undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Tirumangalam police registered a case and sent the bodies to the KMC for postmortem. Further investigations are on. Just one day ago, near the same spot, a TNSTC conductor was killed and 12 others including the driver were injured when the bus rammed a container lorry.

Software engineer killed in bike-lorry collision

Five days after his wedding was fixed, a 30-year-old software engineer was killed when his bike collided with a lorry at Melathur in Kancheepuram district on Saturday.

Police said Gugan (30) of Saligramam, who was working as a software engineer in an IT company in Thoraipakkam, and his friend Viswanathan (34) of Pallavaram, had gone to Poonthandalam near Padappai to inspect an apartment that the former had planned to buy before his marriage scheduled for February next year.

“Around 7 pm the duo were returning to Viswanathan’s house in Pallavaram. Gugan was driving the motorbike wearing a helmet with Viswanathan riding pillion without helmet,” said the police. When they were travelling at Erumaiyur Road, a lorry running from the opposite direction collided head-on with the motorbike and sped away. Gugan died on the spot while his friend was admitted in the Chromepet government hospital.