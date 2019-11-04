Home Cities Chennai

Bottling unit in Chennai shut for mosquito breeding

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Poonamallee Municipal Corporation officials sealed a private bottling unit on Saturday after it was confirmed that dengue mosquitoes were breeding at the premises.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also levied. According to the officials, a team from Tiruvallur Collectorate, along with Poonamallee Corporation Commissioner Tito, during their regular inspection as part of dengue preventive measures, found RST Bottling Company storing water in cement and plastic tubs, in which Aedes mosquito larve were found.

Last year also, the company was slapped with Rs 25,000 fine for the same reason. “Yet they continued to leave water in cement tubs, thereby allowing mosquitoes to breed. So, we sealed the unit and gave them time to clear the entire campus,” said M Venkatesan, Sanitary Inspector, Poonamallee Corporation.

The company used to source all old liquor bottles from nearby shops and after a wash, resell them he said, adding, “This year alone, we collected Rs 5 lakh by way of fine in Ponnamallee for allowing mosquitoes to breed.”  

It may be noted that Tiruvallur is one of the worst dengue-affected districts.

Comments(1)

  • Guest
    Should the title be 'Bottling unit in Chennai shut due to Mosquito breeding'.? '...For mosquito breeding' conveys wrong meaning?
    9 days ago reply
