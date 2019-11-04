Home Cities Chennai

Cooperative societies tighten norms for availing loans

Following unearthing of irregularities in a cooperative bank, Registrar of Cooperative Societies has tightened the rules for extending loans through cooperative banks and credit societies.

NBFC, Bad loans

Representational image (File photo)

By Express News Service

Recently, during inspection, it was found that in one of the branches of a central cooperative bank in the State, a small trader had got loan exceeding the annual ceiling. It was also found that  Aadhaar number, PAN and address of a small trader had been used for providing loan to another trader, a  circular issued by the Registrar  on October 31 said.

From November 1, 14-point instructions should be followed strictly for issuing and follow up action, the communication said. The key directions include: Giving loan intimation notice to the loanees with details about the amount received, date of repayment, etc., within 15 days of availing the loan is a must. Extending loans to all members of a family based on individual guarantee should be avoided.   Loans should be given only on the basis of the individual’s capacity to repay it.  The loanees and those who wish to open new account should come to be bank in person and avail themselves of the loans and open their new accounts.

If in any branch, provision of excess amount of loan is found, officials should ensure cent per cent verification of the loans extended from that branch to find out everything is correct.
Follow-up action should be taken to collect dues from defaulters and stern action be taken against officials who fail to do this. In case, any branch wishes to issue loans exceeding the annual ceiling, it should be done after getting approval.

