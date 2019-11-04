Rain likely in parts of Tamil Nadu this week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next four days, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Department on Sunday.

While the northern districts including Chennai are likely to stay dry until Tuesday, southern districts will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall, according to the forecast. Isolated parts of Madurai and other neighbouring districts in south Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall on Sunday.

However, on Wednesday and Thursday, light to moderate rainfall may occur in isolated parts across the districts.

The sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy during forenoon and generally cloudy thereafter on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas during evening or night. “Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 26 deg celsius respectively,” it said.