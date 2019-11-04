Ready to face CB-CID case legally, says former mayor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK MLA and former Chennai Mayor M. Subramaniam on Sunday said the case relating to alleged land grabbing against him had been registered out of ‘political vendetta’ and he will face it legally.

“A total of 406 houses are there in Industrial Estate, Guindy in which, I have been residing for the last 24 years. My house site still belongs to SIDCO and it has not been transferred in my name. I had mentioned the same in the affidavit filed during the last Assembly elections” he said in a statement. He said he was paying property tax, water tax and other taxes from 2001.