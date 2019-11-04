Home Cities Chennai

Trust felicitates music maestros

The awards ceremony was preceded by a violin recital by Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore Majunath. 

Published: 04th November 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Senior artistes received awards

Senior artistes received awards. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paying tribute to maestros who have dedicated their life to music, the Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust and Maharajapuram Santhanam Foundation celebrates and confers awards on 
musicians, every year. 

The Maharajapuram family, which manages the Trust, has a unique way of enlisting the final awardees. Maharajapuram Srinivasa Iyer, the grandson of music doyen Maharajpuram Viswanatha Iyer said, “We follow artistes on YouTube and attend their concerts. If we find them to be outstanding, our Trust honours them. Artistes who have put in at least 30 years in their respective fields are honoured by our Trusts. For example, we saw Srivani Yalla at a concert in The Music Academy and that’s when we felt she should be awarded. That is how we select our artistes. We want to honour hundreds of artistes but can only choose 10 to 12.” 

The Trusts are managed by Srinivasa Iyer and his son Ganesh Viswanathan, both vocalists, and other family members. For the family, it is important to bring artistes from other parts of the country so that Chennai gets to experience their music.

At a function held at Vani Mahal on Friday, the Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Memorial Award and a gold medal was presented to vocalist Malladi Suribabu. After receiving his award, he addressed the gathering with a short rendition of Intakante Ghana Mikaledu. The Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Golden Jubilee Commemoration Award for Pakkavadyam and a gold medal was awarded to Parur MA Sundareswaran. R Parthasarathy, Kalakaadu Srinivasan and Coimbatore Mohanram were honoured with Senior Musicians Award by the Vishwanathan Iyer Trust.

Receiving his award, Sundareswaran said, “This is special because the Trust has treated soloists and accompanying artistes equally. They are like two eyes and have to go together. Viswanatha Iyer understood this and the Trust has honoured that.”

The Maharajapuram Santhanam Memorial Awards were presented to violin duo Mysore M Nagaraj and M Manjunath, veena player Srivani Yalla, Carnatic vocalist Delhi V Muthukumar, mridangam player Tumkur Ravishankar, and ghatam artiste Giridhar Udupa.Thavil artiste Haridwarmangalam AK Palanivel and Carnatic vocalist Allepey Venkatesan presented these awards.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a violin recital by Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore Majunath. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharajapuram
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp