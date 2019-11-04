Trust felicitates music maestros

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Paying tribute to maestros who have dedicated their life to music, the Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust and Maharajapuram Santhanam Foundation celebrates and confers awards on

musicians, every year.

The Maharajapuram family, which manages the Trust, has a unique way of enlisting the final awardees. Maharajapuram Srinivasa Iyer, the grandson of music doyen Maharajpuram Viswanatha Iyer said, “We follow artistes on YouTube and attend their concerts. If we find them to be outstanding, our Trust honours them. Artistes who have put in at least 30 years in their respective fields are honoured by our Trusts. For example, we saw Srivani Yalla at a concert in The Music Academy and that’s when we felt she should be awarded. That is how we select our artistes. We want to honour hundreds of artistes but can only choose 10 to 12.”

The Trusts are managed by Srinivasa Iyer and his son Ganesh Viswanathan, both vocalists, and other family members. For the family, it is important to bring artistes from other parts of the country so that Chennai gets to experience their music.

At a function held at Vani Mahal on Friday, the Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Memorial Award and a gold medal was presented to vocalist Malladi Suribabu. After receiving his award, he addressed the gathering with a short rendition of Intakante Ghana Mikaledu. The Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Golden Jubilee Commemoration Award for Pakkavadyam and a gold medal was awarded to Parur MA Sundareswaran. R Parthasarathy, Kalakaadu Srinivasan and Coimbatore Mohanram were honoured with Senior Musicians Award by the Vishwanathan Iyer Trust.

Receiving his award, Sundareswaran said, “This is special because the Trust has treated soloists and accompanying artistes equally. They are like two eyes and have to go together. Viswanatha Iyer understood this and the Trust has honoured that.”

The Maharajapuram Santhanam Memorial Awards were presented to violin duo Mysore M Nagaraj and M Manjunath, veena player Srivani Yalla, Carnatic vocalist Delhi V Muthukumar, mridangam player Tumkur Ravishankar, and ghatam artiste Giridhar Udupa.Thavil artiste Haridwarmangalam AK Palanivel and Carnatic vocalist Allepey Venkatesan presented these awards.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a violin recital by Mysore Nagaraj and Mysore Majunath.