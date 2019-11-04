Home Cities Chennai

Venkaiah Naidu launches coastal flood warning system

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu launched the early coastal flood warning system for Chennai at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) on Sunday. 

1. Venkaiah Naidu blesses a student during Silver Jubilee event on Sunday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

“NIOT, among others, is engaged in data collection for tsunami warning and beach restoration which is of immense benefit to the society,” he said, adding that the development of technologies for the sustainable harvesting of living and non-living resources of the ocean was in line with the blue economic policy of the Union government. 

“I’m informed that NIOT is also working towards developing deep-sea mining system with technologies for harnessing resources from ocean to meet the country’s growing mineral requirement and increase its self-sufficiency in the near future,” he said.

The V-P also said that the country had traditionally acquired knowledge of marine infrastructure since its connection with the oceans was an age-old affair, as mentioned in the epics and history. 
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, “I came to know that NIOT scientists have walked along the entire Tamil Nadu coastline and mapped all coastal structures and erosional features. They have developed methodologies for sustainable coastal protection measures. This research will be of considerable use to the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department in planning anti-sea-erosion works,” according to an official copy of his speech.

NIOT scientists have also carried out studies in coastal villages between Kalpakkam and Puducherry over five years and demonstrated the use of environmentally friendly coastal protection measures and restored the beaches, he said. Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that NIOT was established in November, 1993 under the Ministry of Earth Sciences with the mandate to develop and demonstrate technologies for utilising the ocean resources for ensuring energy security and water security and for enabling coastal protection and mining of resources from the ocean bed, according to an official statement. 

