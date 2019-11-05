Home Cities Chennai

After years, manja menace back to haunt North Chennai

Police sources say that the trend of using manja threads for kite flying has become a nuisance that is difficult for them to stop. 

Published: 05th November 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

kites
By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE death of toddler in Korukkupet, after his throat was slit by manja, has triggered police raids. Five persons were arrested on Monday for possession of manja.  Police sources say that the trend of using manja threads for kite flying has become a nuisance that is difficult for them to stop. 
Gopal (32) and his wife Sumithra (28) are residents of Kondithope. They relocated here from Rajasthan about a couple of years back. Gopal works with a steel manufacturing unit in Chennai. They had a three-year-old son Abhineshwar Rao. “On Sunday evening, when the trio were travelling on their bike, a manja threat cut Abhineshwar’s throat,” said an officer.
The incident happened on top of the Korukkupet flyover. The boy was rushed to Stanley Hospital in an auto, but was declared brought dead. 

POLICE RAIDS 
On Monday, five persons including a juvenile were arrested in a separate case, for using manja. The accused were identified as Nagaraj (21) of Korukkupet, an engineering student; Lokesh (22) of Tondiarpet, a private bank agent; Loganathan (65) from Korukkupet, a manja maker; Charles (45), who sold the manja and kites; and a class-10 boy who flew the kite. Nagaraj and Lokesh were having a kite-flying competition. 

One of them cut the boy’s kite as part of the game. Leaving the thread behind, they went home. Police said they have filed a separate case on the five arrested for making and possessing manja thread. 
Joint Commissioner Kapil Kumar C Saratkar has formed 12 special teams to raid shops in north Chennai and seize manja. 

“21 kites with manja were seized on Monday from the house of Charles,” said Kapil Kumar. “In the recent past, online sale of maja has increased. The department is looking to curtail such sales. There is a ban on usage of manja.”

Additional Commissioner R Dinakaran has threatened to slap Goondas Act on those flying kites with manja.  

DUBIOUS DISTINCTION 
Though kite-flying in an integral part of our country’s entertainment history, with rich culture, the entry of manja has ruined it for many. At a time with kite-making and flying are giving way to technology-related sporting activities and entertainment, manja has imposed a further restriction, killing the art form. 
Manja is a thread coated with powdered glass. Usually, tube lights and old bottles are powdered and mixed with glue to make a paste, which is then applied over regular thread. These threads are then dried and rolled up into balls of manja. 
As per rules of kite-flying competitions, winner is the one who makes a ‘deal’ by cutting his opponent’s kite. 

As a result, the sharp manja rose to popularity.  A couple of decades ago, people used to make manja at homes. A lot of them used to get injured in the process. Some have lost their fingers to the trade. Those who survived became experts, and started selling the commodity in their neighbourhood. 
There’s a lot of betting involved in kite-flying, and winners get the bet money. “Attracted by the heroics of the previous generation, children today are continuing the sport with a dangerous twist to it,” say the police. “There are youngsters who spend up to `500 on a single kite. Kites that win matches are hung on walls of houses, like trophies.” 

