Chennai woman falls into well while taking selfie, succumbs

While clicking pictures, Mercy who was on edge of the stair slipped and fell, hit her head against the wall and she fell into the water, said police.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:39 AM

Mercy Steffy was to marry her fiance this January (Photo- Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A newly engaged couple who were trying to take a selfie near a well at Pattabiram on Monday accidentally fell into the well and the woman drowned. The man was rescued by the farmers and is hospitalised.

The deceased was identified as T Mercy Steffy (24), a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Pattabiram. Just a few days ago she was engaged to D Appu (24) from Navajeevan Nagar in Pattabiram, who works in a private company. Their marriage was decided to take place in January.

“On Monday, Appu had picked up Mercy from the house and the duo were roaming around the locality on their motorbike. At around 3pm, they entered a farm land near Vandalur - Minjur 400 feet road at Kandigai village. As they noticed a farming well at the spot, Mercy had asked Appu to take photos around the well,” said a police officer.

The well was an old one with stairs that led inside. After taking selfies around the well, they had climbed down the well and sat on the stairs to click selfies. While clicking pictures, Mercy who was on edge of the stair slipped and fell, said the police. Mercy’s head smashed against the wall and she fell into the water. Appu who tried to catch hold of Mercy also fell.

Police said, hearing the cries for help from Appu, a farmer Sadagopan who was in the farm jumped and rescued Appu but Mercy could not be found. The fire and rescue personnel were alerted. A team of fire service personnel from Avadi reached the spot and fished out Mercy’s body.

The Muthapudupet police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy to the Stanley Government hospital and Appu has been admitted at a private hospital, said the police. Further investigations are on.

