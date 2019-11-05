EPFO to hold grievance redressal meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide a platform for wider consultation with stakeholders with respect to grievance redressal, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation will be conducting programs at Poonamallee and Mogappair East on November 11.

Those who wish to participate in this new programme, should submit a written representation to the PGHS cell at the 3rd floor of regional office at Ambattur, before November 7.

The programme will be held at Mogappair EPFO office, 3rd floor, TNHB complex in Mogappair East and at the Poonamallee Municipality office, at Ettima Nagar on Poonamallee High Road. At both venues, sessions will held from 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. For details, contact public relations officer at 044-26350080 or 044-26350120.