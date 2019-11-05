Govt school trio to represent TN in robotics event

Home Cities Chennai

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three children of daily wagers, studying in a government school in Pudukottai, who have won the State-level competition, will be representing Tamil Nadu at the nation-level robotics competition, IRC League- Bot Olympics, to be held in the third week of November.

If they win the competition, they will represent the country at the South-Asia level. S Nishanth, G Sivaneshwaran amd Daniel Joseph from the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Alangudi in Pudukottai had built and programmed a line follower robot for the State-level robotics competition held in Virudhunagar on Saturday. They had programmed a technique, through which the bot could differentiate among various colours and travel along the lines of a designated colour.

“The students had also developed codes to make the bot perform ‘pick-and-place’ tasks along that route, and then switch to another colour route depending on how you programme it,” said Umar Mohamed, physics teacher of the students. Such robots are used in manufacturing industries and in state-of-the-art warehouses of e-commerce giants such as Amazon to pick up items from storage based on orders.

The robot was made, using equipment supplied by the Centre from the Atal Tinkering Labs,  Mohamed said girl students were not able to participate as much as their male counterparts as their parents did not allow them to stay back in school after classes or take them to competitions outside the village. Speaking to Express,

A Vincent, headmaster of the school, said that students had benefited significantly from the Atal Tinkering Lab set up 18 months ago. “They have been undergoing over five hours of training a week. Many of our students build drones, small helicopters and gliders,” he said, six neighbouring schools had also requested to provide them with the lab.

