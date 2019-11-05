Home Cities Chennai

Punching past prejudice

Lack of financial support does not discourage these young north Madras boxers, who parry skepticism and tackle negativity to go the distance

Published: 05th November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

boxing

Some boxers practice for six hours every day. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come rain or shine, the Sharma Nagar Corporation Ground at Vyasarpadi echoes oohs and aahs at the crack of dawn. A group of young boxers sporting jerseys and boxing gloves are busy warming up for their daily practice sessions. They jump and jog on the spot, performing exercises in a harmonious display of dedication.

Donning a pair of bright gloves, S Vishvanath frowns in concentration as he lets loose a volley of punches at his trainer, Logachandran J. He counterattacks and evades the retaliating blows forcefully, as sweat trickles down his shoulder. It’s been only a month since Vishvanath won a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship in Dubai, but the 15-year-old is already busy preparing for the National Juniors to be held in December this year.

Like father, like son

Vishvanath’s father, M Suresh Babu, was a champion boxer many years back. He has won a gold medal at state-level and silver at national-level events. “I was into boxing for four to five years and was invited to join the Army Sports Institute. I couldn’t join due to financial issues and gave up boxing. The fire inside me was still burning, and I decided to encourage my son to pursue boxing full-time. I taught him until he was professionally enrolled in a training institute. He’s fulfilling my dream now,” said Suresh, a tailor.

His son has been learning boxing from class six. After a few losses early on, Vishvanath went on to consistently bag gold medals. Starting at school matches and moving to national and international tournaments, he has thus far won 22 medals.

The 15-year-old was selected by the Army Sports Institute in Pune in 2018, and is one of the six out of 1,400 candidates from different parts of India and the only one from south India to be selected. A boxer must have participated or won medals at the national level to be eligible for the selection process. Vishvanath’s tenure at the institute over the last year has exposed him to a competitive environment with all required facilities.

Block and tackle

“The early days of training were difficult. I would cry, crib and get disappointed. With constant support, I eventually developed the spirit to face the sport as a game. A boxer can play any game, but not every sportsman can box. It requires years of experience, dedication, focus and self-confidence.

Now, I practice for three hours each in the morning and afternoon. The Tamil Nadu Boxing Association has been of great help, but more boxing tournaments must be held to bring hidden talents to the fore,” said Vishvanath, a resident of Perambur. His goal is to take part in the Olympics to be held in 2024.

Master-disciple duo

The young boxer attributes his success to his coach Logachandran, who started The King Makers Boxing Club along with another boxer, Syed Najeeb, four months back. They have 20 students, all from underprivileged backgrounds.

“Trainers must see a student’s talent and nurture them instead of focusing on the commercial aspect. Boxers are often seen from a negative perspective because of the nature of the sport. We need more awareness and parents must motivate children to join. If they work hard and excel in the game, they can enter Army Sports Institute or any service sector through the sports quota. The kids don’t even have a ring facility. Our well-wisher Prabhakaran GV from Vyasarpadi has been kind enough to support us with funds,” said Logachandran, who has been a referee and judge with Tamil Nadu Boxing Association for the past three years.

Powering the future

The duo shelled money from their pockets for their students’ travel expenses and equipment upkeep during matches. Logachandran ensures he accompanies all the students for all matches. One of his students, B Ramakrishnan, was the first Youth National Champion in the under-19 category in 2017. He hasn’t received a certificate for it yet. Despite aspiring boxers and talents in other unconventional sports, cricket continues to steal the limelight.

“There have been many successful boxers in the history of north Madras. I was told that earlier, people used to pay and watch these boxing matches. Now there are hardly any happening in the city. We are waiting for an appointment to meet the CM. It would be helpful if the government supports us with a cash prize and recognition. We have a long way to go,” said Logachandran, hopefully.
For details, call: 7299487686 or mail to kingmakersboxing@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page: The King Makers

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp