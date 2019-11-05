TANKER invites applications for awards

By Express News Service

TANKER Foundation invites nominations for the annual The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award 2020 for medical doctors in India who have gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged.

The award will carry a cash prize of `1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. There is no age limit. Individual applicants must be a medical doctor residing in India. The community service must be carried out in India for a minimum of five years.

Applicants must send a detailed report of the nominee, including name, address, contact number and type of work carried out, as well a short note on why they deserve the award. Five copies of the same must by sent to the TANKER Foundation by post and one copy must be e-mailed. The last date for applications is December 15, 2019.

The TANKER Foundation and KV George Foundation invite applications for their annual KV George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2020 for the most outstanding young researcher in nephrology in India.

The award will carry a cash prize of `2,00,000, a citation, and a gold medallion. Individual participants must be under 45 years of age, and the research must have been conducted in India and not have been presented anywhere.

Applicants must send five copies of the detailed research report to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by email. The last date for submission is December 15, 2019. The awards will be presented on January 25, 2020 at the TANKER’s Awards Nite in Chennai.

For further details, call 28341635, 43090998 or e-mail info@tankerfoundation.org.