Home Cities Chennai

TANKER invites applications for awards

The award will carry a cash prize of `1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TANKER Foundation invites nominations for the annual The Renny Abraham TANKER Foundation Love For Service Award 2020 for medical doctors in India who have gone beyond the call of duty in rendering service to the underprivileged.

The award will carry a cash prize of `1,00,000, a citation and a gold medallion. There is no age limit. Individual applicants must be a medical doctor residing in India. The community service must be carried out in India for a minimum of five years.

Applicants must send a detailed report of the nominee, including name, address, contact number and type of work carried out, as well a short note on why they deserve the award. Five copies of the same must by sent to the TANKER Foundation by post and one copy must be e-mailed. The last date for applications is December 15, 2019.

The TANKER Foundation and KV George Foundation invite applications for their annual KV George Kottukulam Memorial TANKER Foundation Young Investigator Award 2020 for the most outstanding young researcher in nephrology in India.

The award will carry a cash prize of `2,00,000, a citation, and a gold medallion. Individual participants must be under 45 years of age, and the research must have been conducted in India and not have been presented anywhere.

Applicants must send five copies of the detailed research report to TANKER Foundation by post and one copy by email. The last date for submission is December 15, 2019. The awards will be presented on January 25, 2020 at the TANKER’s Awards Nite in Chennai.

For further details, call 28341635, 43090998 or e-mail info@tankerfoundation.org.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp