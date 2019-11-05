Home Cities Chennai

Yellow alert as Chennai wakes up to smoggy morning

Chennai air quality on Monday has deteriorated dramatically under smoggy weather conditions.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 02:24 PM

Chennai city witnessed heavy smog

Chennai city witnessed heavy smog on Monday.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai air quality on Monday has deteriorated dramatically under smoggy weather conditions. At 8 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city peaked to 270 enough to cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

The continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has continuously flagged ‘yellow alert’, a colour code, for most part of Monday indicating ‘poor’ air quality.

The monitoring station in Velachery residential area showed PM 2.5 concentration spiked as high as 321 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) and the 24-hour average being 256. Highest pollution levels were recorded in Manali, where PM 2.5 levels touched 334. PM 2.5 is a tiny particulate matter of diameter 2.5 or less than 2.5 microns that can enter deep into the lungs. The National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) standard for PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3.

“The pollution levels can be attributed to lack of wind, anti-cyclonic circulation in upper air and dry weather conditions in southern peninsula, all of which is blocking the pollutants to disperse. The current wind pattern of north easterly is bringing industrial emissions from Ennore directly into the city. All these pollutants circulate at surface level and when sea breeze brings moisture, the combination will trigger smog like condition,” said N Puviarasan of Regional Meteorological Centre. 
TNPCB chairman AV Venkatachalam said, “As per data, the air quality during the day was moderate and high pollution levels were recorded only during late evening hours. The board is asking industries to reduce the emissions for next few days.”

TAGS
chennai air quality index AQI Pollution Smog
