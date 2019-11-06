Bringing home a bundle of happiness

Sharat Rice By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When my family planned to bring home a puppy, we decided to visit a kennel in order to adopt one. That’s where we saw Braga. He was the last among the remaining puppies in his litter and had been around for more than a week. The excitement he expressed upon seeing us made us fall in love with him in an instant. Braga, my six-year-old German Shepherd, is the highlight of my day and I spend time with him, irrespective of how busy my schedule is.

I love absolutely everything about Braga as he is an extremely gentle dog who has been very protective of my children. The only thing I dislike is when he barks at commuters who pass by our house.

Everyone should keep pets, in my opinion, because irrespective of the mood you’re in, their love for you is unconditional. Your stress levels are bound to reduce when you’re in their presence.

When it comes to the worries, I’ve had pets all my life and the one thing that still continues to trouble me is thought of putting them to rest in case they are unwell or in similar situations as it’s the worst feeling ever. I’ve lost three dogs until now and it’s been very difficult to get over the loss. I can assure you that pets change your attitude towards life and other animals.

Braga has always been the most well-behaved dog, but the only challenge I face is when I take him to the vet. He refuses to sit down in one place. He’s so friendly and curious, that he always wants to go up to the other dogs and their owners and make friends with them. When we first brought Braga home, my son was so happy that he laughed for 30 minutes . He has brought so much happiness and that will always be our most favourite memory of him. The author is the co-founder at Rices Obliquity.