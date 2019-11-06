Home Cities Chennai

More than 50 % corporation schools in Chennai do not have playground

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act laid down that a school should have an all-weather building consisting of a playground, among other facilities.

Published: 06th November 2019 04:49 AM

SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Nirupama Viswanathan
CHENNAI: Sport is a luxury for many corporation school students in the city. According to corporation data, more than half of its primary and middle schools and almost half of its high schools don’t have playgrounds.

The city corporation runs a total of 281 schools in the city, with a total strength of 83,200. Out of its 118 primary schools, 75 don’t have playgrounds; 54 of its 91 middle schools, 16 of its 38 high schools and 5 of its 34 higher secondary schools also don’t have playgrounds.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act laid down that a school should have an all-weather building consisting of a playground, among other facilities. It also stated that play material,
games and sports equipment should be provided to each class as required.

Following representations to the Ministry from State Governments and school managements citing paucity of land, the Ministry of Human Resource Development stated in October 2012 that it would be sufficient compliance ‘if school managements make adequate arrangements, in an adjoining playground/municipal park etc for children to play outdoor games and other physical activities.’

However, Corporation officials said that this was possible only in cases where there is a corporation playground nearby.

“Students would be taken to the nearest Corporation playground or Corporation school playground for sports practice. But, this is done only once a week,” an official said.

The Corporation primary school in Magazinepuram, higher secondary school in Kalyanapuram, middle school in Rangasayee street and Gangapuram and the Nungambakkam girl school have some of the biggest playgrounds.

A corporation school headmaster who did not want to be named said, “The corporation holds inter-school sports meets. You’ll find that more often than not, students from schools that have playgrounds win because they get to practice every day but these children have to go farther away and practice once or twice a week.”

Corporation school students are to get their first 22 yards cricket pitch at the Nungambakkam boys higher secondary school. Students from other schools may use this pitch only from 6:30 am to 8:30 am on working days.

“Students, who are otherwise not interested to attend classes, may also come to school for the sake of playing an hour or so of their favourite sport with their classmates when they have the facility. And, some of them may turn out to be really good at some sport and this can turn things around for them and their families who are generally from economically weaker sections,” the headmaster added.

T Devi Selvam, president, Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teachers/Physical Directors Association said that for teachers and students, the aim is usually for their kids to do well academically.

“Parents are not usually concerned about sports. This will also affect the fitness of students,” he said.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said, “There are no playgrounds in some schools because there is no availability of land. Even a lot of private schools don’t have playgrounds.”
 

