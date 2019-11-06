Smog spooks Chennaiites: Is Tamil Nadu capital heading the Delhi way?

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s air quality, for the second consecutive day, remained ‘poor’ and may deteriorate further.

In an unusual sight, on a hot afternoon when the temperature was 3.7 degrees above normal, a thick blanket of smog was seen in several parts of the city and Air Quality Index (AQI) was consistently above 250 all day, while PM 2.5 pollutant concentration had spiked over five times above normal.

Though the air quality is not as intolerable as Delhi, thanks to the presence of sea breeze that neutralizes most of the industrial and power plant emissions, experts feel things may change drastically if effective measures are not initiated urgently.

The government, on its part, had decided to install five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) to generate real-time data. Senior officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) told Express that hi-tech stations are being installed in Perungudi, Kodungaiyur, Koyambedu, Royapuram and Manali.

“The inputs from these five stations will be integrated with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stations and generate AQI for Chennai, which will be more realistic. Currently, AQI for Chennai is being generated based on just three CPCB stations in Alandur, Manali and Velachery,” the official said.

Already, Perungudi station is under trial run. At 7 pm, the PM 2.5 concentration was 179, which is considered moderate.

“Software is being installed for four other CAAQMS as well and will be operational within the next two months,” authorities said.

Chennai’s AQI was poor for the entire Tuesday. It was 279 as early as 6 am and did not dip below 200, which was much worse than Monday.

Highest pollution levels were recorded in Alandur, where PM 2.5 levels touched 336 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre). PM 2.5 is a tiny particulate matter of diameter 2.5 or less than 2.5 microns, that can enter deep into the lungs. The National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) standard for PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3.

In Velachery residential area, the average PM 2.5 concentration was 244 and peaked upto 320. In Manali, the average was 283 and the maximum was 320.

According to Airveda, a private app-enabled air quality monitor, PM 2.5 concentration in Anna Nagar had touched 303 on Tuesday afternoon, Ramapuram 293, Chennai airport 228 and Mylapore 149.

SM Shiva Nagendra of Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, told Express that this unusual spike in pollution levels was a local phenomenon and not linked to any trans-boundary pollution as many claim.

"Under unfavourable weather conditions, Chennai is vulnerable and this is a cause of concern."

Despite the hue and cry, R B Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster management, refused to acknowledge the problem and told reporters, on the sidelines of an event at MS Swaminathan Foundation (MSSF), that city’s air quality was at a safe level.

Bid to increase green cover

To reduce carbon footprint, SIPCOT has decided to plant 2.32 lakh seedlings in its industrial parks in Irungattukottai, Pillaipakkam and Siruseri, at a cost of Rs 9.65 crore in the next two years.