The seed of the Matter

Growing vegetables and flowering plants from seeds isn’t a daunting task after all; with the right conditions and care, they are sure to germinate into healthy saplings

Published: 06th November 2019 06:29 AM

By Veena Nanda
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are many ways to grow seeds, but arranging for a seed-starting kit ensures good results. Growing plants from seed is a great way to start gardening earlier in the season. With the right light and some simple equipment, it’s easy to progress from seed to harvest.
A few good choices for beginners are basil, zinnia, coleus, nasturtium and cosmos. If you’re a beginner, choose those first, and then move on to fussy seeds, such as petunias. Here’s a comprehensive guide to growing vegetables and flowering plants from seeds.

Get the timing right
The goal with seed starting is to have your seedlings ready to go when the weather is favourable. Start by looking at the seed packet, which should tell you when to start.

Right containers

You can start seeds in almost any type of container, as long as it’s 2-3 inches deep and has some drainage holes. You might want to grow seedlings in yogurt cups, milk cartons or paper cups. Trays made for seed starting are convenienient and  easy to fill. The watering system ensures consistent moisture that you can move easily.

Prepare the potting soil
Choose potting soil that’s made for growing seedlings. Do not use soil from your garden or re-use potting soil from your houseplants. Start with a fresh, sterile mix that will ensure healthy, disease-free seedlings.
Before filling the containers, use a bucket or tub to moisten the planting mix. The goal is to get it moist but not sopping wet; crumbly, not gloppy. Fill the containers and pack the soil firmly to eliminate gaps.

Start planting
Check the seed packet to see how deep you should plant the seeds. Some of the small ones can be sprinkled on the soil surface. Larger seeds will need to be buried.
Moisten the newly planted seeds with a mister or a small watering can. To speed germination, cover the pots with plastic wrap or a plastic dome that fits over the seed-starting tray. This helps keep the seeds moist before they germinate. When you see the first signs of green, remove the cover.

Water, feed, repeat
As the seedlings grow, use a mister or a small watering can to keep the soil moist but not soggy. Let the soil dry slightly between waterings.

Light, light, light!
Seedlings need a lot of light. If you’re growing them by a window, choose a south-facing exposure. Rotate the pots regularly to keep plants from leaning into the light. If seedlings don’t get enough light, they will be leggy and weak. 

Outdoor effect
It’s not a good idea to move your seedlings directly from the protected environment of your home into the garden. They need a gradual transition to go outdoors. The process is called hardening off. A week before setting the seedlings, place them in a protected spot outdoors (partly shaded, out of the wind) for a few hours, bringing them in at night. Gradually, over the course of a week or 10 days, expose them to more sunshine and wind. The author is a landscape designer, architect and founder of Sunshine’s Nest and Gardens, Bengaluru

