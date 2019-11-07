Home Cities Chennai

A balancing act

The Malaysian University identified his talent and has decided to honour him with an honorary doctorate on November 23, at a ceremony in Chennai.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A pint-sized eight-year-old boy dressed in a bright, green-yellow satin attire, confidently sashays with a Karagam sombu on his head, swiftly climbs on top of a mud pot, balances himself and strikes a pose with a smile on his face. Nidheesh MR recently performed around seven folk dance forms with 20 different properties like plates, wheels, and drums, and made it to the Kalam Book of Records. Still fresh from the success, the Coimbatore local is all set to receive an honorary doctorate from the Malaysian University on November 23. “My mother is a freestyle dancer and I started dancing when I was three years old. Soon, I had the urge to learn dancing professionally.

Two years later, I was enrolled in a dance class at Selvapuram and learned western dance and folk dance. In 2017, I participated in a dancing competition held in Chennai. It was telecast in a regional TV channel and this exposed me to different folk art forms and artistes. In one of the many c o m p e t i t i v e rounds, I opted to dance with the parai, a traditional musical instrument,” explains Nidheesh, a class 3 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya. When Nidheesh’s dance teacher encouraged him to learn more about the traditional art forms of Tamil Nadu, the young artiste went to Jaya Raj, a folk dance mentor, to understand the nuances and intricacies of the folk art forms.

“Jaya master taught me all the folk art forms and its significance. First, I learned the parai and it made me feel more energetic when I danced. This fuelled my interest and pushed me to learn more about folk arts,” says the artiste, who is also a talented tightrope walker. “I can walk on the rope with a Karagam on my head and ensure that it doesn’t slip,” says Nidheesh who practices all the art forms for six hours every day. In August 2019, Nidheesh’s mother Marlin Sneha C enrolled him at the Gramiya Puthalvan Kalai Kuzhu under the tutelage of Kalaiarasan R.

“Training Nidheesh was very easy. He is a fast learner who observes dance steps keenly and replicates it with perfection. After his school hours, he spends all his time in the dance school. Sometimes, I am astonished by his energy,” says Kalaiarasan. Nidheesh has so far performed in several stage shows and reality programmes. He experiments with styles, innovates and fuses d i f f e rent ar t forms. “It was challenging for me to learn all these different styles. But with rigorous training and encouragement from my family and mentors, I was able to break barriers,” says Nidheesh.

The Malaysian University identified his talent and has decided to honour him with an honorary doctorate on November 23, at a ceremony in Chennai. “In the future, I want to learn all the folk art forms and create awareness about it. That’s my dream,” says Nidheesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp