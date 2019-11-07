Chennai Metro Rail provides free WiFi services to commuters in underground stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Starting Thursday, commuters will be able to access the internet and make calls while travelling in Chennai metro rail. Previously, this was not possible as internet connectivity and mobile network were not available in underground stations.

Passengers can now utilize the WiFi services for free, just like in the Chennai airport.

In a press release, metro rail management said that Airtel has decided to provide 4G data and voice services along both green and blue lines except for three stations. Chennai Central, LIC and Thousand Lights stations will be equipped with this feature by December first week as works are still in progress, said officials.

Jio services are already present between Thirumangalam and Egmore stations but due to poor network connectivity, there are many black spots where mobile signal is not found. Now, this has been extended to all stations along with Airtel services.

In February 2019, CMRL floated tenders to install and commission-free internet services along the 45-kilometre phase one stretch. Though it had been more than two years since the first underground line was thrown, there was a persistent delay to provide network coverage in all metro stations. Officials said finding a network provider was the reason behind the delay. "Once phase one extension from

Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar is thrown open around March 2020, network coverage and free internet services will be provided here as well," said an official.

Moreover, free landline services have been arranged in all 19 underground stations for metro passengers. This “free to use” telephone facility can be used in case of an emergency. They will be available in the Customer Care section located in the concourse area.

In addition to this, passenger emergency telephone, two numbers per platform have been provided at all stations so that passengers can reach metro rail staff in case of an emergency, said the press release.