Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail provides free WiFi services to commuters in underground stations

Airtel has decided to provide 4G data and voice services along both green and blue lines except for three stations.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai metro station

The underground metro stations did not have any mobile network. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Starting Thursday, commuters will be able to access the internet and make calls while travelling in Chennai metro rail. Previously, this was not possible as internet connectivity and mobile network were not available in underground stations. 

Passengers can now utilize the WiFi services for free, just like in the Chennai airport.

In a press release, metro rail management said that Airtel has decided to provide 4G data and voice services along both green and blue lines except for three stations. Chennai Central, LIC and Thousand Lights stations will be equipped with this feature by December first week as works are still in progress, said officials.

Jio services are already present between Thirumangalam and Egmore stations but due to poor network connectivity, there are many black spots where mobile signal is not found. Now, this has been extended to all stations along with Airtel services.

In February 2019, CMRL floated tenders to install and commission-free internet services along the 45-kilometre phase one stretch. Though it had been more than two years since the first underground line was thrown, there was a persistent delay to provide network coverage in all metro stations. Officials said finding a network provider was the reason behind the delay. "Once phase one extension from
Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar is thrown open around March 2020, network coverage and free internet services will be provided here as well," said an official.

Moreover, free landline services have been arranged in all 19 underground stations for metro passengers. This “free to use” telephone facility can be used in case of an emergency. They will be available in the Customer Care section located in the concourse area.

In addition to this, passenger emergency telephone, two numbers per platform have been provided at all stations so that passengers can reach metro rail staff in case of an emergency, said the press release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai metro station Chennai Metro Rail Internet connectivity WiFi CMRL
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp