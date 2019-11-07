Civic body’s plans to correct sex ratio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City Corporation commissioner G Prakash inaugurated an awareness programme for the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign to outline its action plan for the year 2019-20 at the Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School at Washermanpet.

He was accompanied by the district collector of Chennai R Seethalakshmi. The City Corporation, in association with the District Social Welfare Department has been taking various initiatives to set right the declining child sex ratio, said a statement from the Corporation.

To create awareness, the commissioner and collector spoke about issues of safety and the need for education among girls, and also distributed prizes to girls who excelled in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities, the statement added.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign was launched by the Centre in 2015 in an attempt to put an end to female infanticide. According to the 2011 census the child sex ratio (0-6 years) has shown a decline from 927 females per thousand males in 2001 to 919 females per thousand males in 2011. This has been attributed to several factors including dowry demands and the belief that only sons will turn out to be breadwinners, helped by easy accessibility to sex determination tests. In Tamil Nadu, the child sex ratio went from 942 in 2001 to 943 in 2011.