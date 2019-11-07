Corporation to now accept only online planning permission applications

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation will now be receiving planning permission applications and building applications only through online mode. Those seeking to build stilt plus three floors with an FSI area of 464.50 sq.metre (less than 12 metres height of buildings) will have to submit it at the zonal office portal.

Planning permission applications up to stilt plus three floors or ground floor plus two floors with an area more than 464.50 sq. metres and less than 929 sq. metres FSI area for residential and commercial will have to be submitted at headquarters portal.

Following Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani’s announcement in August, the circular was issued last week.

As per the communication, unit Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has been given a time limit of eight hours to ensure that plans submitted online are either approved or rejected, and the approvals are sent to the Public Works Department headquarters.

All planning permission applications for buildings up to 12 metres with ground floor plus two floors or stilt plus three floors have to be scrutinised by assistant executive engineers, who after receipt of planning permission will make site visit within five days from the date of admission and the inspection report has to be uploaded within 48 hours. Later, the online fees will be calculated and application will be forwarded to zonal executive engineer within 21 days. If the applicant fails to provide necessary particulars, the AEE will give 15 days for the applicant to respond online, failing which the application will not be considered. The same criteria is applied for demolition applications.

Once the application is forwarded to Zonal executive engineer, he will check the application for deficiencies. If everything is correct, he will sanction the application which will then be sent to regional superintending engineer, who will sanction it as per powers delegated by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner.

It is learnt that GCC will be issuing e-signed permit. Similarly, applications of reclassification cannot be admitted at zonal offices. The application for change of land use should be processed and submitted to commissioner for orders.

The circular also stated that lands which fall under Coastal Regulation Zone shall be approved only for self-dwelling units up to a built up area of 300 sq. metres. All planning permission applications have to be processed within 30 days and regional superintending engineers have been mandated to conduct monthly review meeting with zonal executive engineers at regional level so that pendency do not prolong beyond 30 days.