ICF steps up to curb spread of dengue

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), one of the largest rail coach manufacturing units in the country, has taken slew of measures to prevent mosquito breeding to curb the spread of dengue fever in and around ICF campus. The measures includes massive cleaning, door-to-door awareness drive and operation of thermal fogging.

The ICF, which has over 10,500 employees, has deployed a team of health and engineering officials to carry out mosquito control activities in its production units and four railway quarters.

Larvicidal spray has been administered covering all the areas where rainwater stagnates. In addition, a separate team engaged in thermal fogging operation in four residential colonies to eliminate mosquitoes that may carry dengue virus. Stagnated water was removed and bushes were trimmed as per Directorate of National Vector borne Disease Control Programme guidelines.

“An awareness programme is being conducted by the ICF Scouts and Guides in its residential colonies and pamphlets containing dengue prevention message are also being distributed to residents,” said a statement from ICF.

The sprawling 468 acres of ICF complex has a shell division that produces skeletons of coaches at Ayanavaram facility, while the furnishing division, designs and development centre and rail museum are situated on New Avadi Road.