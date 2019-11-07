Is ‘religion’ the way to end human suffering?

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

I would like to talk about so many things, because wherever one goes, Europe, India, Australia or America, one finds more or less the same human problems. Most human beings in the world are so confused and living a contradictory life — they are thoroughly unhappy, utterly miserable and in a great deal of sorrow. And one’s life seems to be a battlefield, from the moment you’re born till you die. One finds, right through the world, division, nationalistic, linguistic, religious differences, one sect opposed to another, one way against another, each saying its way is the best and the only one and so on. There is division, conflict and war. There is division as the business world, spiritual world, religious world, scientific world, or professorial, college world.

Seeing all this division, this utter chaos, and a great deal of misery, one wonders, what is one to do, what course of action to be followed, the left, the centre or the right? Or is it a course of action dictated by some ideology, or must one follow a course of action that doesn’t depend on any authority whatsoever, neither the left, the centre, nor the right, nor any guru, any teacher, any priest, or for any organised religion, Catholic, Protestant, what you will, but follow one’s own inclination, tendency; or follow one’s own experience and knowledge, self-reliant, confident and purposeful.

There is so much contradiction, not only outwardly but also inwardly. And what is one to do? And to find that out is our problem. An action that is not broken up, that is not contradictory, that is continuous, whole, complete and total, so that it doesn’t bring more sorrow, more confusion. And if you will, we will go together into this question, bearing in mind that the speaker has no authority whatsoever, because both of us are going to examine, observe, this phenomenon called life, living, and find out the truth of the matter, if there is an action, a way of living, not at moments or a great crisis but every day, every minute, a way of living in which there is joy, there is no violence, no brutality, no contradiction, and obviously no imitation and dependency.

Unless we find such a way of living, not an abstract idea, a philosophical concept, a theory, but rather an actual way of living, whether there can be an action so complete, so whole, so completely non-contradictory. To live that way is the only religious way. We are using the word ‘religion’, not in the accepted sense of that word, which is to believe in something, or believe in some conceptual ideation — we are using that word as a way of life where every action is whole, complete and full of ecstasy.