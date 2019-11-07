It’s all study no play for many Corporation school children 

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sport is a luxury for many corporation school students in the city. According to corporation data, more than half of its primary and middle schools, and almost half of its high schools don’t have playgrounds. The city corporation runs a total of 281 schools in the city, with a total strength of 83,200.



Law mandates that every school must have a playground among other facilities. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act states that play materials, games, and sports equipment must be provided to each class as required. However, with school managements appealing citing the lack of land resources, the Centre in 2012 said it would be sufficient if schools make adequate arrangements in the adjoining playgrounds or parks for children.

This, however, is only possible if there is a Corporation playground nearby, said an official. “Students will be taken to the nearest Corporation playground for sports practice. But this is done only once a week,” the official said.

“Whenever the Corporation holds inter-school sports meet, only students from schools with playgrounds win. That is because they get sufficient practice unlike kids in our school, who practice just once or twice a week,” said a school headmaster.

T Devi Selvam, president, Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teachers/Physical Directors Association, said that for teachers and students, the aim is usually for their kids to do well academically. “Parents are not usually concerned about sports. This will also affect the fitness of students,” he said.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said, “There are no playgrounds in some schools because there is no availability of land. Even a lot of private schools don’t have playgrounds.”

To improve facilities, the Corporation is planning to build a 22-yard cricket pitch at the Nungambakkam boys higher secondary school.