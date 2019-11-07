Home Cities Chennai

It’s all study no play for many Corporation school children 

The city corporation runs a total of 281 schools in the city, with a total strength of 83,200. The law mandates that every school must have a playground among other facilities.

Published: 07th November 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sport is a luxury for many corporation school students in the city. According to corporation data, more than half of its primary and middle schools, and almost half of its high schools don’t have playgrounds. The city corporation runs a total of 281 schools in the city, with a total strength of 83,200. 

Law mandates that every school must have a playground among other facilities. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act states that play materials, games, and sports equipment must be provided to each class as required. However, with school managements appealing citing the lack of land resources, the Centre in 2012 said it would be sufficient if schools make adequate arrangements in the adjoining playgrounds or parks for children.

This, however, is only possible if there is a Corporation playground nearby, said an official. “Students will be taken to the nearest Corporation playground for sports practice. But this is done only once a week,” the official said. 

“Whenever the Corporation holds inter-school sports meet, only students from schools with playgrounds win. That is because they get sufficient practice unlike kids in our school, who practice just once or twice a week,” said a school headmaster.

T Devi Selvam, president, Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teachers/Physical Directors Association, said that for teachers and students, the aim is usually for their kids to do well academically. “Parents are not usually concerned about sports. This will also affect the fitness of students,” he said.
When contacted, a senior corporation official said, “There are no playgrounds in some schools because there is no availability of land. Even a lot of private schools don’t have playgrounds.”
To improve facilities, the Corporation is planning to build a 22-yard cricket pitch at the Nungambakkam boys higher secondary school. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation schools
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp