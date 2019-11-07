Kerala woman becomes first female firefighter at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport has got its first female firefighter. Remya Sreekantan, 28, joined as Junior Assistant (AFS) at the fire service department of the airport on November 1.

Remya is the first woman firefighter of the Airports Authority of India in South India and third across the country.

Before joining, Remya underwent four months of rigorous training at the Fire Training Centre (FTC), New Delhi.

Speaking about her new assignment, Remya said, “I have landed upon a job which is challenging and I am confident of delivering. I hope more women will join fire services in the future. We need to have the right mindset to explore the avenues at our disposal.”

Hailing from a modest family in Thiruvananthapuram, Remya is a post-graduate in structural engineering. She worked as an assistant professor at LBS Institute of Technology for Women prior to joining AAI. She is the mother of a two-year-old child.

Airport firefighter jobs remained a male stronghold for long, but that is changing. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) inducted the first woman firefighter in its ranks in 2018.