Low air quality can affect your health

For three consecutive days, a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of Chennai, indicating a dramatic deterioration in air quality.

Published: 07th November 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The dust that envelopes the air due to damaged road needs attention | Martin Louis

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For three consecutive days, a thick blanket of smog engulfed several parts of Chennai, indicating a dramatic deterioration in air quality. Even as sea breeze provided relief, many experienced unexplained coughing bouts, itchy skin, watery eyes and asthmatic attacks. 
Dr P Kuganantham, a former City health officer spoke to Express about the impact and what people can do to protect themselves.

Government data has shown prevalence of poor air quality since Monday. What kind of impact does this have
When air quality deteriorates, our body starts showing symptoms almost immediately. Many experience itchy skin, watery eyes or nose, irritation in throat, chest and nasal passage. It triggers existing or dormant allergies. Children, senior citizens and people with respiratory issues will be the first to get affected.

Do people experience other symptoms that they do not connect with air pollution right away
There are a lot of symptoms that people do not immediately connect with air pollution. If someone suffers from asthma, smog can trigger attacks. When people are exposed to polluted air all day, it accumulates in the systems and may cause bouts of dry coughing at night. The coughing is more vigorous, particularly if unusual dust particles enter respiratory tract. People with sinusitis will show stronger symptoms.

How does the impact of air pollution change over prolonged exposure
What the government and people do not realise is prolonged exposure to polluted air poses a dynamic threat of cancer. It obviously increases risk of lung cancer, but the risk is not restricted to that. It leads to other kinds of lung and respiratory diseases too. There are studies that show prolonged exposure causes early onset of cataract, other eye diseases, renal or hepatic diseases and even mental health disorders.

How can people protect themselves
I will recommend people wear cotton dresses that cover the whole body. Wearing masks will help, but the simple surgical mask will be of very little help. People who are concerned or experiencing any of the symptoms, they should wear the N-92 mask which can be bought at medical shops or hospitals.

What should the government do
First, government should acknowledge that one of the main reasons behind air pollution is poor planning. The State needs to focus on collecting some important data so that they can act on the pollution meaningfully. One, we need a survey of composition of air: what is the proportion of oxygen, carbon-di-oxide and other chemicals in the air? Two, we need to use satellite images to find how high are the dust particles seen above Chennai. 
I predict that dust particles will be seen even five km above the city. 

