Sparkling in sowcarpet

By Express News Service

● Veena Mani On the ever-busy Flower Bazaar Road in Sowcarpet is the small, u n a s s u m i n g jewellery shop Kalanjiam Brothers. While the facade looks just like any other jewellery shop that dots the neighbourhood, a quick tour of the store and a tête-a-tête with the owner Fareed Kalanjiam, reveals more than what meets the eye. Kalanjiam Brothers, set up in 1955, is the oldest store in the city that sells authentic temple jewellery often adorned during dance performances by classical dancers.

Hardware to jewellery

As I enter the shop, Fareed is busy putting away all the jewellery which he had laid out on the counter for a previous customer. I ask him to show me silver dance jewellery and five-metal dance jewellery, which I had heard about from a few dancers. He shows me a few samples and says that the rest like the mango necklace in silver is out of stock, as are many other designs, because a huge consignment was sent abroad. The founders of the store — Al Haj PLE Abdul Kader Kalanjiam, Kader Mohideen Kalanjiam, Ebrahim Kalanjiam and Seyed Mohammed Thamby Kalanjiam — originally set up their business in Sri Lanka in 1948. They moved to Chennai 1955 because they wanted to stay in their homeland and in a place they were familiar with. Initially, a supplier of hardware products, Kalanjiam branched out into the dance jewellery business the same year. Their store is now a goto place for dancers worldwide.

Creative beginnings

The founders belong to Ramanathapuram district. Ebrahim Kalanjiam was studying law in Chennai when his brother Kader was in Sri Lanka running a hardware business and selling fancy items like bindis. To help his brother, Ebrahim procured goods from Madras (then) and sent it to Sri Lanka. Soon they realised that instead of exporting, they should be setting up a shop in the city. “In 1954 when my grandfather saw a jewellery set at Khadi Kraft in Parrys, it inspired the brothers to try and make these exquisite pieces of jewellery,” says Fareed. Soon they had patrons which included the late former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran.

“They began coming to us when they were stars in the film industry. But MGR continued to support the venture even after he became the chief minister of the state,” he says. Fareed has heard from his grandparents that Jayalalithaa was reticent. “She used to purchase only those jewellery that her teacher approved. She used to wear every piece and check it out on the mirror, but never had choices of her own,” he shares. MGR, Fareed recalls, used to either come himself or send his staff. “He accepted whatever they chose. My father told me that Sivaji Ganesan came to the shop on MGR’s recommendation,” he says, adding that MGR also visited the family when Ebrahim passed away. On the 100th day of his film Naadodi Mannan (1958), MGR gave them a silver sword.

The Kalanjiam Brothers had sponsored the film. “During the Indo- China war, the government wanted donations from the public. MGR had come to Sowcarpet and started urging people to donate. My grandfather was there in the shop. He got up, went and gave the same sword to MGR,” says Fareed.

E-commerce revolution

“We export our jewellery to Malaysia, Singapore and Canada among other countries,” says Fareed. In Canada, apart from dancers, Sri Lankan Tamils who migrated there place orders for silver jewellery from the Kalanjiam Brothers. Artistes who go abroad from Chennai, continue to buy jewellery from them. And the artistes refer the shop to their students. While they have put their samples on e-commerce platforms, their focus is not completely on digital retail. “We have a set of loyal customers. We want to take care of their needs. If someone wants to place an order online, we will get it delivered, but those who come to our shop are very special. We believe they won’t go anywhere else,” says Fareed. As silver rates skyrocket, artistes are looking at other options without compromising on the quality. This shop has a variety called five-metal temple jewellery for this category of artistes. The original temple jewellery set is in silver with gold covering. Silver dance jewellery can cost up to `1 lakh if one chooses to buy the whole set.

They claim that while in other shops that sell silver dance jewellery one has to regularly get the set polished, the silver set from Kalanjiam Brothers need not be polished for almost decade after one buys it, if used properly. Fareed doesn’t believe there is competition as he feels they have already created a loyal customer base. The shop, that has a factory in Nagercoil, sells jewellery worth at least `1 lakh a month. Their designs continue to be traditional. “We do not want to expand by having more number of outlets. We want to continue catering to the existing client base and others from this shop,” he says. The shop is located at 19, NSC Bose Road