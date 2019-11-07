Home Cities Chennai

What are long-term solutions for PwD?

Though govt did introduce schemes for PwD however, mechanisms for long-term care are still out of reach

Published: 07th November 2019 06:26 AM

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vishwanathan died a lonely man in a city government hospital, on Sunday night. The octogenarian had attempted suicide after killing his only son, a 44-year-old with multiple disabilities. Vishwanathan, it is said, was concerned about who would provide care for his son after his time. Unable to find an answer, he overdosed on sleeping pills. 

The incident, activists say, has brought to light the government’s failure to implement an institutional mechanism that cares for persons with disabilities after the lifetime of their parents. Way back in 1999, Centre introduced the National Trust Act for this very purpose. 
As per the National Trust Act, parents of PwD have to approach their district collector and nominate a trusted person as the guardian of their child. In case the parents are not able to identify such a person, they can choose one of the recognised NGOs as the guardian. The guardians can avail monetary support from the government to provide adequate care for the PwD. 

As per the law, only persons with multiple disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, or mental retardation, and above 18 years of age, can be registered under the Act. However, two decades since the Act was introduced, its implementation remains tardy. Activists say many parents are not even aware of the existence of such provisions.     

“After multiple protests and petitions, the government did introduce schemes for PwD. However, mechanisms for long-term care are still out of reach,” says disability rights activist Deepak Nathan. “Another major drawback is that even parents of PwD hesitate to address the issue.”   

An official with the Department for Welfare denied the allegations. “Parents earlier had to move the court to appoint a legal guardian to take care of their children after their time. This Act has simplified the process. A legal guardian can be appointed within just three months, and they can avail monetary benefits depending on their disability,” the official said. 
The official, however, could not produce the number of such beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu.

