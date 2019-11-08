Home Cities Chennai

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 crore

The BS-VI-compliant V-Class Elite will be imported from Spain and is sold in more than 90 countries.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:41 AM

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk during the launch of the V-Class Elite | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched its new premium multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) V- Class Elite at RS 1.10 crore, expanding its product range.

Launching the vehicle, MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said the V-Class Elite is an upgraded version of V-Class Expression and V-Class Exclusive that was launched in the country a few months ago. “The V-Class Elite is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts, and business owners, who want a top-end luxury MPV that suits their lifestyles,” he said.

The BS-VI-compliant V-Class Elite will be imported from Spain and is sold in more than 90 countries. The six-seater MPV has a 1950-cc diesel engine and offers features such as massaging function on luxury seats, a centre console with refrigerated compartment, an optional panoramic sliding roof, and sound system with 15 speakers, among other facilities.

Schwenk further said, “We are very satisfied with our sales performance, particularly during the festive period and have witnessed early signs of recovery.”

Mercedes-Benz V- Class Elite
