Quick scan through Chennai

A car went up in flames on the 100 feet road towards the Airport near Alandur on Thursday night.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:39 AM

A car on fire near Alandur station | Express

By Express News Service

Car goes up in flames near Alandur
Chennai: A car went up in flames on the 100 feet road towards the Airport near Alandur on Thursday night. It caused a massive traffic jam and the burning vehicle was not attended to, for at least 30 minutes, said commuters. The burning vehicle was spotted at 8.30 pm. “Police tried to keep nearby vehicles away as they feared the burning car may explode,” said J Ranjan, a commuter. Two people inside the vehicle escaped unhurt, said sources.

I-T raids at Jeppiar Group premises
Chennai: The Income Tax investigation wing on Thursday launched raids at nearly 25 premises of the Jeppiar Group. Sources told Express that the reason for the raids, which were still going on, was huge tax evasion. The department conducted searches at Jeppiaar Engineering College, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, St Joseph’s College of Engineering, SRR College, Panimalar Engineering College and Panimalar Polytechnic. In 2016 too, sleuths had raided the Jeppiar group.

Man injured as manja thread slits neck
Chennai: Less than a week since a three-year-old boy was killed after a manja thread slit his throat, a 25-year-old man sustained injuries after a manja thread slit his neck at Pulianthope. The victim has been identified as Rajasekaran of Kodungaiyur, who works as a medical representative. A police officer said he was rushed to the hospital and was later discharged as he had sustained minor injuries. Based on Rajasekaran’s complaint, the police secured two juveniles and let them off with a warning.

Bizman held for depositing 5 fake notes
Chennai: A 42-year-old man, who allegedly deposited five counterfeit currencies of `500 denomination, has been arrested in Kothavalchavadi. He has been identified as T Chandra Prakash Kankariya of George Town, who is into wholesale of plastic products. After the manager lodged a complaint at Kothavalchavadi police station, Kankariya was picked up. Police suspect that the notes might have been given to him by customers and that he had deposited them at the CDM kiosk without checking them properly. However, he was arrested.

