Special trains announced for Sabarimala pilgrims

The special trains will be operated from Chennai to Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.
 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the convenience of the devotees visiting Sabarimala temple, Southern railways has announced special trains which would operate from Chennai to Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. Details of the trains as given by a statement from the railways are as follows:

Suvidha specials:

The Chennai – Kollam suvidha special will depart from Chennai at 8.30 pm November 15, 22 and 29  and reach Kollam at 12 pm the next day.

Similarly, on return direction Kollam – Chennai suvidha special will depart from Kollam at 3 pm on November 17 and 24 and December 1 and reach Chennai at 7.20 am the next day.

Special fare special train:

The Kollam – Chennai special fare special will depart from Kollam at 3 pm November on 16, 23 and  30 and reach Chennai at 9.50 am, the next day.

However, on November 18 and 25, the special fare trains that departs from Kollam at 3 pm will reach Chennai at 7.20 am the next day.

Similarly, the Chennai – Kollam special fare special will depart from Chennai at 4.15 pm on November 17 and 24 and reach Kollam at 10.10 am the next day.

On November 16, 23 and 30, the special train will depart from Chennai at 8.30 pm and reach Kollam at 12 pm the next day, added the statement.

Chennai - Thiruvananthapuram trains:

The Chennai – Thiruvananthapuram special fare special will depart from Chennai at 7 pm on November 21 and 28 and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 am the next day.

The Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai special fare special will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 3.45 pm  November 20 and 27 and reach Chennai at 9.45 am the next day.

